If you would like to help restore a local landmark, the Port
Theatre in Port St. Joe is looking for donations.
The theater first opened in 1938 and showed movies and plays
and served as a location for events until it closed in 1967.
Since then, the building has fallen into disrepair.
In 2003, the Port Theatre was officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places because of its Art Deco Style façade which maintains a distinct presence on the main commercial thoroughfare of Port St. Joe.
Since 2011, there has been a committee in place to revitalize the historic building as a multi-use facility to serve the community.
The Port Theater has been able to get some grants for its restoration efforts but are also looking for money locally.
The Historic Port Theatre Art and Culture Center is a 501C-3 organization so all donations are tax deductible.
You can find the best ways to donate at https://www.historicporttheatre.com/
