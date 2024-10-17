The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted water quality advisory for St. George Island, though one remains in effect for Alligator Point.
Tests completed on October 8th found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at Alligator Point and at the St. George Island public beach.
A subsequent test on October 14th found that water quality at the St. George Island public beach was safe for swimming and other water activities.
The waters at Alligator Point still show high levels of enterococcus.
This advisory at Alligator Point will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
