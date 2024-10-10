Franklin County commissioners
this month adopted the fees that the health department will charge for its
various services beginning in October.
The health department's core
services include environmental health, communicable disease and clinical care
for special populations.
The local health department
provides a variety of medical and public health services ranging from
vaccinations, pregnancy testing, tuberculosis treatment, and STD services.
It also tests drinking water
wells and permits septic systems.
They also provide some free
services like children’s vaccinations and HIV screenings.
The amount the health department
charges depends on the service and the income of the person or family using the
services.
The fee schedule has remained
basically the same for the past few years – there was no changes for the
upcoming year.
No comments:
Post a Comment