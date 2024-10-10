Thursday, October 10, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The Blast on the Bay Songwriters’ Festival 2024 is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary from October 17th to 20th on Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast in Port St. Joe. This annual event will feature over 40 talented musicians and songwriters straight from the streets of Nashville, including those who have written hit songs for stars like Faith Hill, George Strait, Jason Aldean, and Garth Brooks. The festival offers a unique opportunity to enjoy performances by both returning songwriters and new faces in an intimate, charming setting.


The intimate venues allow for a personal and up-close experience with the artists, making it an ideal place for music lovers to connect with the musicians and hear the stories behind their songs.


Organized and run by the Coastal Songwriters Education Coalition Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, the festival also partners with several civic and non-profit groups. These include the Gulf Alliance for Local Arts, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and local schools, providing songwriting workshops and educational opportunities.

﻿

For all event information and tickets please visit https://blastonthebay.com.


Coastal Songwriters Education Coalition 

116A Sailor's Cove, Port St Joe, FL 32456

(662) 312-1110

When you combine apartment-style living with all the comforts of a hotel, you get our MainStay Suites® Port Saint Joe South hotel in the beachside city of Port St. Joe.


With amenities like free WiFi, free coffee, continental breakfast and a fitness center, the pet-friendly MainStay Suites have all the amenities you’ll need to feel like your home. Enjoy apartment-style suites with cozy bedrooms and separate living areas. Start off your day with free coffee in your room and a free continental breakfast downstairs. Business travelers have use of copy and fax machines while they’re working and can relax by the pool or picnic area when they want to switch to vacation mode.


Make your reservation today!

MainStay Suites® Port Saint Joe South Hotel

3951 East Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 387-2049

www.choicehotels.com/florida/port-saint-joe/mainstay-hotels/fl799

Whether you are planning a move, need to create added room to store business inventory, CubeSmart in Port Saint Joe offers local storage solutions big and small to fit every situation and budget.


With climate-controlled storage units of varying size for rent, we can help you to store whatever you need.


Port Saint Joe, FL Storage Facility Features*:


CubeSmart Self Storage


389 Commerce Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL32456

1-833-655-0817


www.cubesmart.com/florida-self-storage/port-saint-joe-self-storage/

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment