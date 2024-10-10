Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
The Blast on the Bay Songwriters’ Festival 2024 is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary from October 17th to 20th on Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast in Port St. Joe. This annual event will feature over 40 talented musicians and songwriters straight from the streets of Nashville, including those who have written hit songs for stars like Faith Hill, George Strait, Jason Aldean, and Garth Brooks. The festival offers a unique opportunity to enjoy performances by both returning songwriters and new faces in an intimate, charming setting.
The intimate venues allow for a personal and up-close experience with the artists, making it an ideal place for music lovers to connect with the musicians and hear the stories behind their songs.
Organized and run by the Coastal Songwriters Education Coalition Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, the festival also partners with several civic and non-profit groups. These include the Gulf Alliance for Local Arts, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and local schools, providing songwriting workshops and educational opportunities.
For all event information and tickets please visit https://blastonthebay.com.
