Thursday, October 10, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 10th

OCTOBER 10, 2024

Highlights

Podcast: Squid—More than Just Calamari

Squid food dish

In our new podcast episode, we'll meet Rob Dumas and Denise Skonberg—two food scientists working to reduce waste by turning squid fins into a new, convenient frozen food product. They even held a cooking competition to create new dishes! Tune in to learn more about their work to reduce food waste and open new markets.

Funding Available for Innovative Bycatch Solutions

Fishermen sorting catch

NOAA Fisheries is making $2.3 million in funding available for innovative bycatch reduction solutions. We are accepting proposals for bycatch reduction projects that increase collaborative research and partnerships for innovation. The deadline for pre-proposals is December 13, 2024. Full proposals are due March 21, 2025.

NOAA Fisheries Finalizes Revised Ecosystem-Based Fisheries Management Road Map

NOAA Fisheries is releasing a final 2024 revised ecosystem-based fisheries management roadmap. It identifies the actions we will take to advance ecosystem-based fisheries management. It also clarifies the actions we will take over the next 5 years to address current and future challenges, including a changing environment and increases in other ocean uses.

Alaska

Economic Snapshot Shows Alaska Seafood Industry Suffered $1.8 Billion Loss 2022–2023

A large ship docked

NOAA Fisheries released a new economic snapshot focused on the Alaska seafood industry. Economists estimate that the Alaska seafood industry suffered an $1.8 billion loss and the Alaska fishing industry saw a 50 percent decline in profitability from 2021 to 2023.

A Voyage Through the Arctic Post #7

Grassy area with water in the background

Mabel Baldwin-Schaeffer, the tribal research coordinator for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, writes about her work supporting Alaska communities through equity and environmental justice.

West Coast

Reward Offered for Information on Shooting of Sea Lion Found Alive on Bolsa Chica State Beach

Sea lion shot in California

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the shooting of a California sea lion. It was found alive between lifeguard stations 22 and 23 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County, California on August 7. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Orange County rescued the male sea lion, but it died from its injuries the following day.

Federal and Tribal Leaders Celebrate $240 Million for Tribal Hatchery Modernization

Federal and tribal leaders

Tribal, federal, and state leaders gathered at the Tulalip Reservation on October 3 to celebrate $240 million in federal funding for tribal hatcheries. This Inflation Reduction Act investment will help 27 tribes from Northern California to Southeast Alaska meet urgent maintenance and modernization needs of tribal Pacific salmon and steelhead hatcheries.

More U.S.-Caught Pacific Bluefin Tuna to Hit U.S. Markets Next Year

Bluefin tuna

Increased catch limits culminate a decade-long international effort to rebuild the once-imperiled species.

Pacific Islands

Restoring Ecosystems and Rejuvenating Native Hawaiian Traditions in Maui

Coastal dunes

With support from NOAA, Hawaiʻi Land Trust is restoring a 15th-century Native Hawaiian aquaculture site. This human-made ecosystem will provide food for community members and habitat for wildlife while protecting coral reefs offshore.

Southeast

Photos: A Look Inside the Coastal Pelagic Species Survey

Coastal pelagic species survey

Get a behind-the-scenes look at life aboard the NOAA Ship Reuben Lasker during the Coastal Pelagic Species Survey.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Our 2024 NOAA-Supported Education Program Students Share Insights

NOAA Supported Education Program headshots

NOAA offers a variety of student internship and fellowship opportunities. Learn about the work students are doing with mentors at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center.

Our 2024 College and Other-Supported Education Program Students Share Insights

College and Other Supported Education Program headshots

Since 2006, NOAA has partnered with colleges to provide undergraduate students college-funded summer internship opportunities.

Photos: 2024 Bottom Longline Survey

Bottom longline survey photos

This survey sees some pretty incredible things while working in the Gulf of Maine. From marine mammals, fish, and birds, to gorgeous sunrises and exciting moments, check out some of the sights and scenes in 2024.

Photos: 2024 Ecosystem Monitoring Survey

Ecosystem monitoring survey photos

During the 2024 survey season, scientists from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center captured their work, day-to-day life, and amazing moments. Check out the photos to see what survey life is like when your office is a large floating marine laboratory.

Photos: 2024 Woods Hole Science Aquarium

WH aquarium photos

Meet some of the most amazing marine and estuarine animals on exhibit at our Woods Hole Science Aquarium.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

March 21: Applications due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

Upcoming Events

October 16–17: Council Coordination Committee Meeting

October 21–23: Permanent Advisory Committee Meeting

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 16: Beaufort Laboratory 125th Anniversary

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 





