The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Tourist Development Council

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking two (2) volunteers to fill vacancies on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). Members must be an elector of Wakulla County and an owner or operator of a tourist related industry or owner or operator of a tourist accommodation.


The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facil­itating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents, and the travel and tourism industry. The TDC meets quarterly. 


The deadline for interested persons has been extended. Interested persons should submit a completed Membership Ap­plication no later than October 14, 2024. The TDC Member­ship Application is available at Visitwakulla.com/TDC-Business.

