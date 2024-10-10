GHOSTS ON THE COAST on October 31st

Calling all Pumpkins, Ghosts, Dragons and Witches too!
We've got a SPOOKY PARTY planned on Reid Avenue!
The City of Port St. Joe & the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce present:
GHOSTS ON THE COAST
Thursday, October 31st, 2024
5:30 - 8:30 pm ET
Reid Avenue - Port St. Joe
Trick or Treating will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time!
As you make your way down Reid Avenue, stop at the Capital City tent at Reid and Third Avenue to receive your entry number and get a photo in your costume.
A Judged Costume Contest will be conducted while Trick or Treating on Reid Avenue make sure to register as you pass the Capital City tent at Reid and Third and get your picture taken for the judges!
Divisions:
- 0-3
- 4-6
- 7-10
Family or Groups / Pets
Winners will be posted on the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce social media channels around 8:00pm and trophies will be awarded at the Capital City Tent after 8:00 pm
BUSINESSES – join the fun! Your business is invited to participate by handing out candy too!
Your business can set up after 4:30 on Reid Avenue. There are several spaces on the sidewalk on Reid Avenue available. Your business is welcome to set-up between; The Great Wall and Coastal Cabin in the 400 block of Reid, between the Port Theatre and Sweet Bunz in the 300 block of Reid Avenue, between Dagwoods and Bayside Bakery or between Goin' Coastal and the corner of Second Street in the 100 block of Reid Avenue. Locations are first come. Bring your table and plenty of goodies!
We look forward to seeing you for Ghosts on the Coast!
