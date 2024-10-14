FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Porter is a 10-week-old Chiweenie/Boxer mix and he and his 3
brothers could be quadruplets. All four have wrinkly foreheads,
expressive eyes and adorable underbites. These babies are super sweet,
playful and social. Looking to add some serious cuteness to your family?
Come meet our boys!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
