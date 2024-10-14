St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Brick has been at the shelter since June of this year. He was dumped in our parking lot. Brick is super friendly and loves people. He keeps his kennel very clean and loves play time in the yard. He is a large dog weighing 70 pounds and 3 years old. He forgets how big he is so he'd be better with older kids. Loves treats so it will be easier to train him. He is heartworm positive and going through treatment. He is neutered, microchipped and UTD on shots. Come by the shelter to meet Brick and all of his friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
