Monday, October 14, 2024

October is Breast Cancer awareness month and this would be a good time to schedule a mammogram that could save your life

                October is Breast Cancer awareness month and this would be a good time to schedule a mammogram that could save your life.

 

Aside from non-melanoma skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.

 

Survival rates have increased over the last 10 years and early detection continues to be critically important.

 

And it’s now easier to get a mammogram if you live in Franklin County because as of last year, Weems Memorial hospital offers 2d and 3d mammography.

 

The advanced technology of a 3D mammogram allows radiologists to visualize a more detailed image, improving the chances of catching the disease earlier, when it is more treatable.

 

If you would like to make an appointment to get a mammogram at Weems, call 850-653-8853 extension 119,

 

Mammograms are also available at Sacred Heart on the Gulf in Port St. Joe.

 

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties also offers screenings to uninsured women of low income who qualify through the state's Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

 

The screenings are free or low cost if you meet program eligibility requirements.

 

To see if you qualify, call the health department in Apalachicola at 653-2111 or in Gulf County at 227- 2345. 

 

There is also a local group called Franklin Needs that helps uninsured and under-insured women in Franklin County to get breast cancer screenings. 

 

You can find out more the program at the group’s website at www.franklinneeds.com





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment