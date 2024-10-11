FRANKLIN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISSUES WATER QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR ALLIGATOR POINT AND ST. GEORGE ISLAND

DOH-Franklin Issues Water Quality Health Advisory
Advisory Issued for Alligator Point and St. George Island
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:
Alligator Point and St. George Island
Tests completed on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point and St. George Island does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at www.FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
