The Franklin County Commission has accepted an Edward Byrne
Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month, commission chairman Ricky Jones signed a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement approving the distribution of just over 40 thousand to the Sheriff’s Office.
The grant is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.
The JAG Program provides critical funding necessary to support programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.
This money will be used to fund a portion of the salary and benefits for a drug investigations officer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
