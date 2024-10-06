Franklin County Hurricane Helene debris pickup will be commencing on Monday October 7th at 9AM

Debris pickup will be commencing on Monday October 7th at 9AM, for all county roads starting at the EAST end and working their way to the WEST end. Please make sure that all of your debris is on the side of the road, as the contractors will only be making one pass through the county. All state roads are being handled by FDOT and have begun. All debris must be separated correctly in order to be picked up. Please see the attached flyer to see how to separate and stage your debris properly. If you have questions please call us at 850-653-8977, due to a high volume of calls, if no one answers please leave a message and we will call you back as soon as possible. To view attachment please see your email, our Facebook page, or our website.
