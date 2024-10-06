The Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library opens its annual pumpkin patch on Monday, October 7th.
Pumpkins are on sale at $10 each, with one hundred percent of all profits going to help Hurricane Helene victims through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund for Hurricane Helene Relief.
The Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly provides the pumpkins at cost, and traditionally, funds raised through the sale goes to support library programs and activities.
However, in light of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene, the library has elected to send the funds to communities recovering from the storm.
The Patch will be open from 3-6pm EST Monday through Friday, through Friday, October 18th.
Families are invited to stop by the library to take pictures among the pumpkins and enjoy this Florida-take on a Fall tradition.
