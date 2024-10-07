FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Romulus is 1 yr old Dalmatian/Lab mix and is friendly, gentle and obviously handsome. This great looking boy is calm and easygoing. He walks well on leash, loves other dogs and even likes cats. Talk about a great family pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
