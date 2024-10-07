Hurricane Helene debris pickup will begin today in Franklin County.
The pickup will begin this morning at 9AM, for all county roads starting at the east end of the county and crews will then work their way to the west end.
Property owners should make sure that all of their debris is on the side of the road, as the contractors will only be making one pass through the county.
All state roads are being handled by the Florida Department of Transportation and that cleanup has already begun.
All debris must be separated correctly in order to be picked up.
That means that yard trash should be separated from white goods, household construction debris and electronics.
The county has created a flyer to show the proper way to separate your debris, and you can find that flyer at franklinemergencymanagement.com
If you have questions, you can call the emergency management office at 850-653-8977.
