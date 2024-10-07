Homeowners and renters in Gulf County who had uninsured or underinsured damage or loss caused by Hurricane Helene can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
That assistance is also available to Hurricane victims in Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, essential personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.
Homeowners and renters can apply to FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
You can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362.
Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages.
If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.
FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
When you apply, you will need to provide a current phone number where you can be contacted, your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
You will also need your Social Security number, and a general list of damage and losses as well as banking information if you choose direct deposit.
If you are insured, you will also need to provide your policy number or the agent and the company name.
That assistance is also available to Hurricane victims in Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, essential personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.
Homeowners and renters can apply to FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
You can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362.
Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages.
If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.
FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
When you apply, you will need to provide a current phone number where you can be contacted, your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
You will also need your Social Security number, and a general list of damage and losses as well as banking information if you choose direct deposit.
If you are insured, you will also need to provide your policy number or the agent and the company name.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment