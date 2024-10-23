Franklin County will host a nationally televised fishing tournament this weekend.
Ten teams will compete for their share of a $100,000 purse when the 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship travels to the Apalachicola Bay October 25th through the 27th.
Tournament launches and weight reveal will be held at Scipio Creek Marina at 301 Market St. in Apalachicola.
The fourth annual no-entry fee event will feature four Bassmaster All-Star teams made up of four Bassmaster Elite Series pros and four Skeeter/Yamaha saltwater pros.
The Bassmaster All-Star teams will be joined by defending champions Fred Myers III and Cody Chivas as well as five additional teams.
The format for the Redfish Cup Championship will be a catch, weigh and release format.
Teams will be able to weigh their two largest legal slot-limit (18 to 27 inches) fish per boat, per day.
Coverage of the Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship will air on FS1 on Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. ET.
Bassmaster LIVE will be streaming on Bassmaster.com all three days.
https://www.bassmaster.com/tournament/2024-bassmaster-redfish-cup-championship/
