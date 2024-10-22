NOAA Fisheries has announced it will award approximately $2 million to help study and protect the Red Snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico.
Approximately $1 million will go to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission to expand the for-hire at-sea program into the western Gulf of Mexico.
NOAA Fisheries and the Commission will deploy at-sea samplers in the Louisiana and Texas for-hire fishery, extending the coverage of at-sea data collection programs.
Another $1 million will be distributed to NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies at the University of Miami to develop next-generation surveys using acoustic technology to improve red snapper detection.
This research will focus on leveraging advanced technology and artificial intelligence to enhance red snapper surveys and abundance estimates in the Gulf of Mexico.
Collecting more fisheries data will enable researchers to better understand and adapt to the impacts of climate change, increase data reliability, and adjust management decisions that will support red snapper populations.
This funding is part of NOAA Fisheries’ red snapper recovery efforts first announced in October 2023.
