If you are having a hard time affording groceries because of Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for some federal assistance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that people in Florida recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton may be eligible for food assistance through USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as D-SNAP.
In total, residents in 24 Florida Counties are eligible to apply for the assistance; that includes Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
Through this program, which USDA makes available through states in the aftermath of disasters, people who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses.
For Franklin, Taylor and Wakulla counties, applications will be accepted by phone Oct. 28 through Oct 31, and onsite applications will be taken for a three-day period in each county starting November 1st through December 9th.
For more information about this and other available aid, callers from Florida can dial 2-1-1 or visit Florida’s Division of Emergency Management website.
For more information about Florida SNAP, visit the Florida Department of Children and Families website.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment