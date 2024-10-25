FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: Oct. 11-17

CASES
Gulf County
- Officer Butts responded to a complaint about a subject who was observed trespassing. During the encounter, the subject was found to have a shocking device for harvesting freshwater fish. Officer Butts took appropriate action.
- Master Officer M. Webb was conducting resource inspections at a local ramp on vessels returning from fishing. He observed a vessel with four people on board and fishing equipment. An inspection revealed the captain was in possession of eight red snapper, one of which was undersized and an undersized greater amberjack. The captain was cited for possession of undersized greater amberjack and warned for the undersized red snapper.
Wakulla County
- Officer Gray was conducting Joint Enforcement Agreement patrol targeting reef fish enforcement. During a resource inspection an undersized triggerfish was discovered. The appropriate resource citations were issued.
- Officer Gray was on patrol in the St. Marks River targeting boating safety and inshore fisheries. While conducting a resource inspection, undersized seatrout were discovered. The appropriate citations were issued.
- Officer M. Fernbach was on patrol and observed a vessel approach the boat ramp off Lighthouse Road. Officer Fernbach conducted a resource inspection and discovered the subject to be in possession of two flounder over his daily bag limit. Officer Fernbach issued the subject a citation.
- Officer Fernbach was on patrol and observed a vessel approach the boat ramp at the end of Bottoms Road. The vessel was occupied by three subjects who were fishing for flounder. Officer Fernbach conducted a resource inspection on the vessel and observed the subjects to be in possession of two undersized flounder. The operator of the vessel was issued a citation for undersized flounder.
- Officer L. Glover and M. Fernbach were patrolling the area of Lighthouse Road when they observed a vessel approach the ramp. The vessel was occupied by two subjects who were fishing for flounder. The officers conducted a resource inspection on the vessel and found the subjects to be in possession of one undersized flounder and one gigged red drum (redfish). Officer Fernbach issued one citation to the subject who admitted to gigging the redfish and warnings for the undersized flounder.
Walton County
- While on patrol, K-9 Officer Graves and Lieutenant Tison heard shots similar to those conducted during a dove hunt. Officer Graves and Lieutenant Tison conducted a resource inspection on subjects as they were leaving the field where the shots came from. The officers found two of them to be over the bag limit of 15 mourning doves. One subject was found to have taken 19 and the other had 22 mourning doves. K-9 Timber was deployed for an area search and located two additional doves not recovered by the group of hunters. The two subjects were issued notice to appear citations for taking over the bag limit of mourning doves.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
- Officers R. Brooks and H. Rockwell were dispatched to a call of a missing man on Morrison Spring Run near the Choctawhatchee River. The man was last seen wading in a shallow tributary of the spring run dragging a small jon boat when he and his friend became disoriented. The friend decided to leave and try to locate a better route back to the spring run and eventually found his way out to the landing. He returned several times to try and locate his lost companion but did not call for help until over 24 hours after getting separated. Multiple FWC officers from surrounding areas arrived to assist, bringing equipment including drones. In addition, Walton Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division responded. Investigator T. Basford was in the nearby area and located the missing man walking down a highway. He did not need medical attention and was safely returned to his home.
