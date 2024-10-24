This week is Florida Teen Driver Safety Week.
Florida teens,
ages 15-19, make up only five percent of Florida’s licensed drivers.
However, in
2022, teen crashes made up more than 11 percent of all crashes.
Nearly
half of the total crashes across Florida involving a teen driver involved at
least one passenger in a vehicle.
Research
shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases in direct relation to
the number of passengers in a vehicle.
The
likelihood that a teen driver will engage in risky behavior triples when
multiple passengers are in the same vehicle.
State safety
officials say teens are in a lot of car crashes because of inexperience and
immaturity, plus some tend to speed, drink and drive, not wear seat belts and
are often distracted while driving by using cell phones or listening to loud
music.
Teen Driver
Safety Week is aimed at changing teen’s behaviors and driving habits, by
communicating with them.
For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety,
visit the Florida Department of Highway safety and Motor Vehicles
website for shareable graphics, data and other resources.
https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/driving-safety/teen-drivers/
