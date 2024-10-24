Governor Ron DeSantis, on Wednesday, announced the state will spend $1,000,000 to support the rebuilding of fishing and aquaculture infrastructure damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The funding will go toward the rebuilding of boat slips and docks, the repair of fish houses, impacted aquaculture businesses, and other important infrastructure repairs for Florida’s fishing economy across the Big Bend region.
The money will come from the Florida Disaster Fund and be distributed through the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
Florida has also initiated the process of submitting a federal fisheries disaster declaration to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
This declaration request would provide access to federal funding for offshore, nearshore, and inshore fisheries to rebuild.
