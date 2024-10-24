Local families enrolled
in the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation will get some financial relief.
Because Franklin and Wakulla Counties were listed in
the disaster declaration after Hurricane Helene, Florida Healthy Kids has
agreed to cover 100% of eligible October monthly payments for November
coverage.
An additional month of payment relief will be made
available to those who contact the Florida KidCare Call Center expressing
a need.
On top of monthly payment support, families with
annual renewals scheduled for September or October will have extra time – until
November 30 – to complete the renewal process.
Members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay
plans are included.
The relief measures apply to families residing in
the 22 Florida counties
currently designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as
eligible for individual assistance.
No comments:
Post a Comment