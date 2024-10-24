Thursday, October 24, 2024

Local families enrolled in the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation will get some financial relief.

 

Because Franklin and Wakulla Counties were listed in the disaster declaration after Hurricane Helene, Florida Healthy Kids has agreed to cover 100% of eligible October monthly payments for November coverage.

 

An additional month of payment relief will be made available to those who contact the Florida KidCare Call Center expressing a need.

 

On top of monthly payment support, families with annual renewals scheduled for September or October will have extra time – until November 30 – to complete the renewal process.

 

Members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included. 

 

The relief measures apply to families residing in the 22 Florida counties currently designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.





