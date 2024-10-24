The 2024 GENERAL ELECTION - NOVEMBER 5, 2024 - Early Voting is open now!

2024 GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 5, 2024
Early Voting
From October 26, 2024, to November 2, 2024
8:00 am to 6:00 pm (ET)
7:00 am to 5:00 pm (CT)
Locations
Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office
401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL
Charles Whitehead Public Library
314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka, FL
Secure Ballot Intake Stations available at each location
during early voting.
Election Day
Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)
6:00 am to 6:00 pm (CT)
Voting Locations
Assigned polling place
Secure Ballot Intake Stations not available on Election Day
Keep up with all election information and data:
https://www.votegulf.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment