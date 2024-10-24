Thursday, October 24, 2024

The 2024 GENERAL ELECTION - NOVEMBER 5, 2024 - Early Voting is open now!

2024 GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 5, 2024

 

Early Voting

From October 26, 2024, to November 2, 2024

8:00 am to 6:00 pm (ET)

7:00 am to 5:00 pm (CT)

 

                                               Locations

Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office

401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL

 

Charles Whitehead Public Library

314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka, FL

 

Secure Ballot Intake Stations available at each location

during early voting.

 

Election Day

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)

6:00 am to 6:00 pm (CT)

 

Voting Locations

Assigned polling place

 

Secure Ballot Intake Stations not available on Election Day

 

Keep up with all election information and data:

https://www.votegulf.com/

Dates to Remember


Oct 26:  Early Voting Begins for General Election


Nov 2: Early Voting Ends for General Election

﻿

Nov 05: General Election


votegulf.com

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment