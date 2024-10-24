Early voting begins today for the November elections, so be sure to get out and vote when you can.
You can early vote at the Franklin County elections office in Apalachicola as well as at the County annex in Carrabelle at 912 NW Avenue A.
Voting hours are 8:30 to 5:30 through Saturday, November 2nd, and that includes weekends.
There are a few local races on the ballot; Franklin County voters will choose a tax collector, and Superintendent of Schools.
There is also a race for District 3 County Commissioner and Carrabelle Mayor.
There is also a measure on the ballot to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by shifting a half mill from the school system’s building fund.
Plus, we will vote for president and vice-president, US Senator, US Congressman, state senator and state representative.
And there are 6 amendments to the state constitution to vote on.
Be sure to check your sample ballot before going in to vote.
If you didn’t receive a sample ballot in the mail, you can find it on-line at www.votefranklinfl.gov
