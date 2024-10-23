Gulf County Commissioners have issued a burn ban until further notice.
Because of the extremely dry conditions in our area, Gulf
County has banned all open fires effective immediately.
The ban includes all outdoor
burning of yard debris, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming
fires, outdoor fireplaces/chimneys, and cooking fires.
BBQ grills are still allowed though people are reminded to
never leave the grill unattended and don't pour hot coals out on the ground.
The burn ban in Gulf County will remain in effect until the
dry conditions pass.
If you have any questions about the burn ban in Gulf
County, you should contact the Emergency Management office at 850-229-9110.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment