FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

CASES
Franklin County
- Officers Hartzog and Forbes observed an individual fishing under the John Gorrie Bridge while they were patrolling on Apalachicola Bay. The officers moored their patrol vessel to conduct a resource inspection and discovered he was in possession of an undersized red drum and two undersized spotted seatrout. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officers Forbes and Hartzog were on night patrol at Apalachicola Bay and observed a vessel returning from offshore displaying gear consisting with fishing. The officers stopped the vessel to conduct a resource inspection and observed the subjects to be in possession of 11 undersized red grouper that were out of season and over the daily bag limit; five undersized and over the daily bag limit of gray triggerfish; and one undersized scamp. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was on night patrol at St. George Island Sound and observed a commercial fishing vessel with no navigation lights and two individuals on board fishing with a large net. The officer stopped the vessel to conduct a resource and boating safety inspection and observed the subjects to be in possession of commercial quantities of mullet, multiple spotted seatrout, several sheepshead, over their daily bag limit of red drum and a tarpon. Officer Hartzog escorted the subjects to a nearby boat ramp and Officer Forbes arrived on scene to assist. Upon inspection of the net being fished and the additional nets on board, they were observed to be in violation of over 500 square feet and untagged. The two commercial anglers also could not provide a current Saltwater Products License and Restricted Species Endorsement. One of the individuals was identified to have an active warrant, was arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail. The individuals were cited accordingly.
