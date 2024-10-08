Apalachicola Bay chamber of commerce Director John Solomon has been selected to serve a second term on the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals board of directors.
The Board of Directors is the governing body responsible for overseeing the operations of Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, whose mission is to advance excellence in chamber management in the State of Florida.
Not only will John serve on the Board of Directors, but he will serve as the new Chair of the Northwest Florida Region, which encompasses Jefferson County to Escambia County.
During the ceremony, which took place in Boca Raton last month, John Solomon received also received the Florida Certified Chamber Professional designation, which required essays, continuing education in the chamber field, leading discussions about chamber-related topics, and endorsements from his peers.
John was one of four Directors to receive this designation this year.
He also received his ten-year service award – he has been with the Apalachicola Chamber since October 6th, 2014.
The Chamber itself was also recognized during last month’s meeting with two marketing awards.
One for the Chamber Visitor Bureau Communication / Marketing Materials for the 2024 Area Map and the second for the Audio / Visual / Online Category for the social media and TV commercial Campaign of Invitation and Appreciation.
This makes 13 Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Marketing Awards the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has won in the past six years.
