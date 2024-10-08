Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Become a Commodore for the 61st Florida Seafood Festival!
61st Florida Seafood Festival
Dear Future Commodore,
The 10-member all-volunteer Board of Directors for the Florida Seafood Festival want to first invite you to the 61st Florida Seafood Festival! Because of sponsors like you, the festival admissions has gone unchanged for 31 years! Free entry Friday and only $5 on Saturday. We have also been able to give out 60 scholarships in the last 11 years.
We have many Commodore Packages to Choose From!
Commodore packages range from $250, $500, $1,000, and $2,000. Each package comes with different things for more information see attached.
When & Where
The Florida Seafood Festival will be held on November 1st and 2nd 2024
at 1 Bay Avenue Apalachicola, Florida 32320
How to become a Commodore!
We have made it even easier to become a Commodore! Visit the link, fill out the application, and pay online! The Applications are emailed directly to the board members for processing.
