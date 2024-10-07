October 11th - 13th Weekend Events in Franklin County - It's going to be busy!!

Apalach Pumpkin Patch
October 7 to October 18
Apalach Pumpkin Patch to Donate Funds to Helene Relief
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library will open its annual pumpkin patch on Monday, October 7. Pumpkins will be for sale at $10 each, with one hundred percent of all profits going to help Hurricane Helene victims through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund for Hurricane Helene Relief. The Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly provides the pumpkins at cost, and traditionally, funds raised through the sale goes to support library programs and activities. However, in light of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene, the library has elected to send the funds to communities recovering from the storm. The Patch will be open from 3-6pm EST Monday through Friday, from Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 18. Families are invited to take pictures among the pumpkins and enjoy this Florida-take on a Fall tradition. Grab a pumpkin to carve, or to add a touch of Fall to your home décor, and know that you are helping those most impacted by Hurricane Helene.
