October 11th - 13th Weekend Events in Franklin County - It's going to be busy!!

October 11th-13th

WEEKEND EVENTS

PINK OUT

﻿October 11th at 6:00pm


The annual Pink Out will be held Friday, October 11 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining “woman-less pageant”, raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents.

Forgotten Coast Realtor Association Charity Golf Tournament October 11th 8:00am



Apalach Pumpkin Patch

October 7 to October 18


Apalach Pumpkin Patch to Donate Funds to Helene Relief

The Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library will open its annual pumpkin patch on Monday, October 7. Pumpkins will be for sale at $10 each, with one hundred percent of all profits going to help Hurricane Helene victims through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund for Hurricane Helene Relief. The Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly provides the pumpkins at cost, and traditionally, funds raised through the sale goes to support library programs and activities. However, in light of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene, the library has elected to send the funds to communities recovering from the storm. The Patch will be open from 3-6pm EST Monday through Friday, from Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 18. Families are invited to take pictures among the pumpkins and enjoy this Florida-take on a Fall tradition. Grab a pumpkin to carve, or to add a touch of Fall to your home décor, and know that you are helping those most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Tree of Life Exhibit

Opening reception October 11th 4-7pm


Apalachicola Porch Fest

October 12th 11am-6pm


Apalachicola’s Porch Fest, a grassroots music event, will be held October 12th on porches and yards throughout Apalachicola. The event begins and ends this year at Lafayette Park along the Bayfront in Apalachicola. The day of music features nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods.




Apalachicola’s Oktoberfest Street Party

Watercraft Brewery 17 Ave D

October 13th 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Come join us on the Corner for Apalachicola’s Annual Oktoberfest Street Party! Beer, Free Music, Food & Contests! Festivities begin at 2pmVon Wamps 3-5:30 pm Bo Spring Band 6:30-9 pm


St. George Island Art & Wine Splash

October 13th1:00pm-5:00pm


St. George Island will host its 8th Annual Art and Wine Splash on Sunday, October 13th. The event will Feature several talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from 1-5 p.m. with regional wine stations and musical entertainment.

Apalach Ghost Tours & Haunted Pub Crawl


Join us for local ghost stories, area legends, and tales of hauntings in downtown Apalachicola while using ghost-hunting equipment to seek out any lingering spirits. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre. This tour ranges in length from an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes. Tickets at: ApalachGhostTour.com

Apalachicola Farmers Market

October 12th 9:am-1:00pm


Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street (479), we have local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday.



