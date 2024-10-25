If you have been thinking about getting a Florida hunting or fishing license, this is the time to do it.
The state has reduced the price on fishing and hunting licenses, including lifetime licenses, to get fishermen back on the water and to help an industry hit hard by this summer’s hurricanes.
From October 25th through January the 3rd, Floridians can get half-off short-term licenses as well as the annual and five-year multisport licenses for fishing and hunting.
You can also save 50 percent on lifetime sportsman licenses for children up to 17 years of age.
Additionally, FWC is offering annual salt water and freshwater combo licenses for just $5.
You can get your licenses online at Online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or in person at a license agent or tax collector's office.
https://gooutdoorsflorida.com/
