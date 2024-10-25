Registration for the spring semester
at Gulf coast State College begins soon.
Registration opens on Monday, November 4th.
Gulf
Coast State College offers a variety of programs where you can earn an
associate degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a certificate.
The
College offers online, hybrid, and in-person classes.
Gulf
Coast is an open-access, open enrollment institution, which means you only need
a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
Online
registration is available 24/7 at www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions
