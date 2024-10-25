Friday, October 25, 2024

Registration for the spring semester at Gulf coast State College begins soon

Registration opens on Monday, November 4th.

 

Gulf Coast State College offers a variety of programs where you can earn an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a certificate.

 

The College offers online, hybrid, and in-person classes.

 

Gulf Coast is an open-access, open enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.

 

Online registration is available 24/7 at www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions





