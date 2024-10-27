Sunday, October 27, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 24

OCTOBER 24, 2024

Celebrating Oyster Week

It's Oyster Week 2024! We're celebrating by honoring one of our favorite shellfish all week with special features.

Protecting and Restoring Habitat in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula

Virginia’s Middle Peninsula is a beautiful part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. But it faces challenges due to climate change, a lack of capacity to restore habitat, and rural coastal economic hardship. We’re working with partners to restore and conserve fish habitat and to enhance coastal community resilience to climate change.

New Calculator Helps Oyster Growers Measure the Water Quality Benefits of Farms

A new tool provides a science-based estimate of how much nitrogen oyster farms remove from local waterways. It generates a report that can be used in the aquaculture permitting process.

Alaska

Connecting Aquaculture Enthusiasts from Across the World

Ketchikan, Alaska, hosted the third annual Seagriculture, USA International Seaweed Conference.

Science Blog: A Voyage Through the Arctic Post #8

What’s it like voyaging through the Arctic? In a recent science blog, Heather Tabisola shares moments from a survey researching Alaska’s marine ecosystems.

West Coast

Surprise! Japanese Sardines Astonish Scientists by Crossing the Pacific to the West Coast

When research scientist Gary Longo first saw the results of his genomic analysis of sardines, he thought he must have mixed up his samples. Genomic sequencing of Pacific sardine revealed not one but two species of sardine in the California Current in 2022 and 2023.

Pacific Islands

Caught in the Waves: The Cost of Getting Too Close to Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins

Imagine living with a disruptive roommate and having no way of asking them to respect your space or, more importantly, your sleep schedule. This is a routine challenge for Hawaiian spinner dolphins, who feed at night and rest during the day. Our Office of Law Enforcement is helping Hawaiian spinner dolphins catch up on some much needed rest.

Southeast

Celebrating 125 Years of Science at the NOAA Beaufort Lab

The Beaufort Laboratory in North Carolina is celebrating its 125th Anniversary! As the second oldest federal marine science laboratory in the nation, this lab predates the establishment of NOAA by more than 70 years.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Where Do Atlantic Salmon Go to Beat the Heat?

As a key river habitat warms, researchers race to protect cold water patches critical to salmon survival.

Michigan Tribe to Restore Fish Passage for Native Great Lakes Fish Species

With NOAA funds, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians will remove 12 fish passage barriers at road-stream crossings on their traditional lands. They will also investigate fish passage options for lake sturgeon at two hydroelectric dams.

Photos: 2024 Bottom Trawl Survey

Ever wonder what life is like when your office is a large floating marine laboratory? See highlights of the incredible sights and scenes from the 2024 Bottom Trawl Survey season.

Science Blog: Olivine, Oysters, and Ocean Acidification Part 1

Summer 2024 intern Jonathan Lim shares his experiences working at the NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory.

Annual Abundance Estimate for North Atlantic Right Whales

We recently released the updated population abundance estimate for North Atlantic right whales. This report serves to update the population size estimate of North Atlantic right whales for the most recent year of available sightings data.

Final Incidental Take Regulations for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project

We published the final incidental take regulations, pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. We have determined the take allowed under the final rule will have a negligible impact on all affected marine mammal species and stocks.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information





