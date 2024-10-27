UF/IFAS News Digest, Week of Oct. 21: A spider Q&A; Ag certificates for students; Nutsedge prevention

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning October 21, 2024
As Floridians struggle to recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the University of Florida’s ongoing Peanut Butter Challenge has taken on greater urgency. Food banks across the state count on the annual competition to help fill their pantries with jars of the nutrient-dense food, and the storms have only increased demand. Please help UF/IFAS spread the word!
Graduate students from across the University of Florida can leap into the future workplaces of agricultural technology. Through two Smart Ag certificate programs, started in 2022, the agricultural and biological engineering department (ABE) offers classes in which students can learn and apply artificial intelligence concepts. The courses are open to any UF graduate student.
While spiders make the perfect Halloween icon, they also play a critical role in nature, our gardens and even around our homes.
Johnalyn Gordon, a postdoctoral associate in urban entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, responds to the top five questions she receives to ease fears and help celebrate our spooky spider friends.
A combination of herbicide and fertilizer can prevent the nasty nutsedge weed from harming tomatoes, new University of Florida research shows. That, in turn, should mean more of the fruit going to the grocery store and your kitchen.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
El 2 de noviembre, la comisionada del Distrito 8 del condado de Miami-Dade, Danielle Cohen-Higgins, inaugurará el Mes de los Agricultores de Miami-Dade en la décima edición anual de One Night in the Tropics. Este esperado evento filantrópico organizado por UF/IFAS se llevará a cabo de 6 p.m. a 11:59 p. m. en el Centro de Educación e Investigación Tropical de UF/IFAS (TREC, por sus siglas en inglés).
In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, Extension Sarasota County energy program specialist Devin Beede provides tips on how to use energy efficiency and awareness to save money, protect the planet and take a step toward reducing nationwide energy usage.
Extension Charlotte County Florida 4-H agent Kristie Popa details a typical day at her job. Hint: It's not all about observing kids at play! Popa details her experience organizing events, meeting with stakeholders and providing guidance and mentorship.
As delightful as it is to enjoy the cozy warmth of a favorite seasonal coffee or to look forward to sampling friends’ new entree and dessert recipes at the next potluck, the sheer amount of food as well as social expectations around it can become needlessly daunting. EDIS editor Amanda Quintos provides a roundup of helpful UF/IFAS health and nutrition resources.
Build-a-Bug is a group activity designed to educate both youth and adults about insects and their anatomy. In this engaging competition, each team races to assemble four insect bodies using matching anatomical parts, with the first group to complete all four correctly declared the winner!
The UF/IFAS Dinner of Distinction recognizes alumni, friends and organizations serving as partners in the land-grant mission. Each year, UF/IFAS honors awardees for their commitment and generous contribution of resources and expertise. Meet Extension Advocate Award recipient Brightman Logan.
Vermicomposting is the process of using worms to produce rich
compost from kitchen wastes. Worms are placed in a dark bin with paper, water and a food source. One pound of worms can process half a pound of kitchen scraps a day.
