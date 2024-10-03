Thursday, October 3, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 3rd

OCTOBER 3, 2024

Celebrate National Seafood Month

The United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood for both wild-caught and farmed species. Join us for National Seafood Month 2024 to discover the stories behind the seafood you love.

NOAA Fisheries Releases National Seafood Strategy Implementation Plan

We recently released our National Seafood Strategy Implementation Plan, which outlines actions we can take to enhance industry resilience and competitiveness in the face of climate change and other stressors.

Podcast: Seafood FraudHow the Codfather Case Helps Combat Mislabeling

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how scientists monitor inter-annual variability of shark populations along the Atlantic Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Highlights

$4 Million Awarded for Marine Mammal Rescue Efforts through Prescott Grant Program

We recommended awarding 37 grants, totaling more than $4 million, through the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue and Assistance Grant Program to our partners in 16 states.

Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Awards

We have awarded funding for 13 projects totaling approximately $2.6 million under the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program. The awards support key partners in the research and development of innovative approaches and strategies for reducing bycatch in our nation’s fisheries.

Request for Public Comment on National Nature Assessment Outline

The outline of the first-ever U.S. National Nature Assessment is now available for public comment through November 4. The assessment’s authors will use public input to develop draft chapters. The assessment will evaluate the status, observed trends, and future projections for America’s lands, waters, wildlife, biodiversity, and ecosystems. It will also assess the benefits that these resources provide. 

Sea Grant and NOAA Fisheries Announce 2024 Joint Fellowship Recipients

This year, seven population dynamics fellows and three marine resource economics fellows will embark on critical fisheries research with support through the National Marine Fisheries Service–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship program. Fellows are selected through a competitive process and mentored by university advisors and NOAA Fisheries scientists.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Releases 2024 Alaska Aquaculture Accomplishments Report

NOAA's 2024 annual aquaculture report highlights key achievements in research, sustainability, and community-driven projects for industry growth in Alaska.

Kodiak Ocean Bounty Grows Oysters in Rural Alaska

This Tide to Table profile features Erik O’Brien, an oyster farmer working to anchor jobs and food in his rural Alaska community.

Science Blog: An Alaskan Pioneer, Part Two

Mabel Baldwin-Schaeffer shares her experiences collecting plankton for NOAA Fisheries studies in this recent science blog.

West Coast

Final Step in Klamath River Dam Removal Opens Path for Returning Salmon

Heavy equipment removed the final obstacle separating the Klamath River from the Pacific Ocean this week, setting the stage for salmon to return to reclaimed habitat and expand their population recovery.

Pacific Islands

A Substantial Reduction in Seal Entanglement

New analysis confirms Hawaiian monk seals greatly benefit from marine debris cleanup efforts in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Southeast

Science Blog: Thunderstorms and Hazy Skies

Hear from research fishery biologist Carrie Sinclair about days 20–23 of the Vessel Survey for Abundance and Distribution on Marine Mammals and Seabirds. The skies put on a show, while some animals proved difficult to identify.

Science Blog: The Longest Trackline

While traversing a 200-nautical-mile trackline, the team on the 2024 Vessel Survey for Abundance and Distribution on Marine Mammals and Seabirds encounters numerous marine mammal and seabird sightings and hears a chorus of underwater sounds from nearby whales and dolphins.

Science Blog: The End of Leg 2

The Gordon Gunter crew wraps up the second leg of the Vessel Survey for Abundance and Distribution on Marine Mammals and Seabirds.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Video: Restoration Work Transforms Cape Cod’s Herring River Estuary

As restoration to intertidal habitat of the Herring River proceeds, residents will see environmental changes as freshwater marsh transitions back to its original saltwater state. The work will benefit important fish and wildlife species.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

Upcoming Events

October 8–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

October 16–17: Council Coordination Committee Meeting

October 21–23: Permanent Advisory Committee Meeting

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 16: Beaufort Laboratory 125th Anniversary

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

