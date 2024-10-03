Healthy Kids Board Approves Florida KidCare Aid after Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – The Florida Healthy Kids Corporation (Corporation) Board of Directors (BOD), chaired by Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos on behalf of CFO Jimmy Patronis, approved financial and administrative relief for families impacted by Hurricane Helene. These relief measures apply to families residing in the 22 Florida counties currently designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.
To help families following this storm, the Corporation has agreed to cover 100% of eligible October monthly payments for November coverage. An additional month of payment relief will be made available to those who contact the Florida KidCare Call Center expressing a need. Members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included.
On top of monthly payment support, families with annual renewals scheduled for September or October will have extra time – until November 30 – to complete the renewal process.
“As I’ve traveled the state, I have seen the level of damage and destruction from Hurricane Helene firsthand and I know the challenges our friends and neighbors face as they recover," said CFO Jimmy Patronis. “In challenging times, it’s critical to come together and do whatever we can to help families get back on their feet. Now, I’m proud to say that thousands of families have one less worry as they work to recover from this storm.”
“Our hearts go out to those impacted by Hurricane Helene, and Florida KidCare families can count on us to keep their children covered with the critical health care coverage they need while they work to rebuild and recover,” said FHKC Board Chair Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos. “Today’s action provides immediate relief to those in need, and I’m grateful to CFO Patronis for his quick and steadfast support of these efforts.”
Altogether, more than 48,000 children live in the 22 identified counties, representing more than 25% of the total Florida KidCare population (excluding Medicaid). The cost to cover waived October payments is an estimated $2,300,000.
