Stories from the Seaside - the E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium

Meet Matt Jammal, he was an intern over the summer of 2023 and has returned to work a full year with us as an AmeriCorps Member. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in December of 2023 with a B.S. in Environmental and Field Biology. He was born and raised in Cleveland, OH and is a "proud Ohioan". Matt enjoys hiking, fishing, camping, and everything nature.
Matt's goals: "To be a ecologist, with an interest in coastal conservation." He did his own research project in Ecuador and hopes to return at some point complete his research.
