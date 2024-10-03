Stories from the Seaside - the E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Hurricane Helene Update

We were incredibly lucky to be sparred from the brunt of Hurricane Helene. The lab sustained some damage, but nothing that we cannot fix! Our thoughts go out to the community affected. We are back open, but still working on repairing everything. Come visit today to help support our cause!

Spooky Specimens!

You're invited to our 2nd Annual Spooky Specimens at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! Join us for a Halloween celebration that's both fun and educational. Explore our lab, where the creatures of the deep come alive in a festive, spooky atmosphere. Take a trip to meet our resident sea turtles, sharks, and other fascinating marine animals. Enjoy Halloween decorations, costumed staff, and hands-on activities that make learning about marine life an adventure for the whole family. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate Halloween while supporting marine conservation!

AmeriCorps Member Spotlight

Meet Matt Jammal, he was an intern over the summer of 2023 and has returned to work a full year with us as an AmeriCorps Member. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in December of 2023 with a B.S. in Environmental and Field Biology. He was born and raised in Cleveland, OH and is a "proud Ohioan". Matt enjoys hiking, fishing, camping, and everything nature.

Matt's goals: "To be a ecologist, with an interest in coastal conservation." He did his own research project in Ecuador and hopes to return at some point complete his research.

Turtle Updates!

This week, we were able take in Agate "Aggie", an injured sea turtle. This sweet green baby sea turtle was washed up on shore by the storm near Keaton Beach. She is dehydrated and waiting for some x-rays but is getting all the care she needs. Thank you to the Miccosukee P.D. who helped rescue her along with the Turtle Mother for always watching over us!


Damon is still at Gulf World undergoing treatment, but should be back with us soon!

