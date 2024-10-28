The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted the water quality advisory for Alligator Point.
Tests completed on October 8th found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at Alligator Point.
A subsequent test on October 21st found that water quality at Alligator Point beaches was safe for swimming and other water activities.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
