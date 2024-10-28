November kicks off Festival Season along the Forgotten Coast

61st Annual Florida Seafood Festival November 1-2
Florida's oldest maritime festival kicks off its 61st year on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2, 2024 in historic Apalalachicola. The festival is held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River and attracts thousands of people eager to enjoy fresh local seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contests. This year's headline entertainer will be Mark Wills. Learn more here.
Crooked River Lantern Fest Saturday November 11
The annual Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest will be held Saturday, November 11 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This year's music headliner will be recording artists and regional favorites, The Currys. In addition to the Currys, there will bedance performances from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and food.
Forgotten Coast Video Enhances Visitor Experience
Check out our new interactive video on www.floridasforgottencoast.com. While watching the video, feel free to click on anything that catches your eye, and we'll reveal more details just for you! Start exploring now and plan your next getaway!
Birders Flock to the Coast This Month
During November, three of Franklin County's most popular migrating bird stopovers are located at two state parks and a federal wildlife preserve. And where the birds are, you're sure to find the birders too!
Bald Point State Park, located at the extreme eastern tip of Franklin County, is considered one of the best areas in the Southeast to view the annual bird and butterfly migrations. Some of the migrating bird species you might encounter on a quiet morning or late afternoon might include warblers, Peregrin Falcons, hawks and Bald Eagles. Common migrating species of butterflies include the Gulf Fritillary and Monarch.
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. There are more than 300 species listed on the St. George Island State Park birding list. During the fall several varieties of terns may be observed.
St. Vincent Island, a federally owned National Wildlife Refuge at the westernmost end of Franklin County, is also an important stop-off point in the Gulf of Mexico region for migratory birds, including the majestic Wood Stork.
Click here to see the top ten spots to enjoy birding in Franklin County.
SGI Lighting of the Palms December 6
Kick off the holiday season with us at the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 6th at 6pm at Lighthouse Park. There will be Christmas crafts & games, hot chocolate, cookies, books and gifts, and visits with Santa. The lighting of the palms will take place at dusk followed by the golf cart parade. This event is sponsored by the SGI Business Association. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration December 13
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 13. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade begins at South Franklin Street and runs to First Street, then kids go to the Eastpoint Fire Station for their treats and gifts from Santa.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights December 14
Carrabelle will host its 29th annual Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 14 along Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at 11 am and lasting until the boat parade at dark thirty. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
October 25 - Play for the Bay Golf Tournament
October 25 - SGI Spooktacular
October 25-27 Bassmasters' Tournament, Apalachicola
October 30 - November 30 - Military Tribute Exhibit, Carrabelle History Museum
November 1-2 - Florida Seafood Festival
November 5 - Camp Gordon Johnston Exhibit Honoring Native American Service members
November 7 - Catch up Crafts - Eastpoint, Carrabelle Libraries
November 8 - Jellyfish Lantern-making Workshop
November 9 - Lantern Fest
November 9 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
November 11 - SGI Veterans Day Celebration
November 12 - Story Time, Eastpoint, Carrabelle Library
November 14 - STEM Space Event, Eastpoint Library
November 14 - Sally Bethea Author Event, Apalachicola Margaret Key Library
November 15 - SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
November 15 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
November 16 - Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival
November 19 - Adult Crafternoon, Eastpoint Library
November 23 - Apalachicola Farmers Market
November 24 - SGI Holiday Sip & Shop
November 29 - Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration
November 30 - Holiday Bazaar, Lanark Village Boat Club
December 6 - SGI Lighting of the Palms
December 7 - Holiday Fresh Market, Apalachicola
December 8 - Eastpoint Christmas Celebration
December 12 - Panhandle Players Present The Carol Burnett Show
December 14 - Apalachicola Farmers Market
December 14 - Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor
December 15 - Bay Area Choral Society Christmas Concert
December 15 - Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
December 16 - Carrabelle Country Market
December 28 - Apalachicola Farmers Market
Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival November 16
On November 16th, the Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA) will be flying riders during the Apalachicola Forgotten Coast Festival in Apalachicola. No ticket? No worries – we will have plenty of spaces available so come on out to 8 Airport Rd, Apalachicola, FL and take a ride.
Come out and experience Army Aviation history. Take a ride in an iconic UH-1H helicopter—an experience you won’t forget! Food, fun, and entertainment! Details.
St. George Island
Sip & Shop Nov. 24
On Sunday November 24th, the Cape St George Lighthouse Gift Shop will host their 8th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop from Noon til 6pm. Featured items include jewelry, holiday cards, ornaments and decor, toys, games pubbles socks and stocking stuffers. Come by, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and “Shop Small” to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping. Details here.
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration Nov. 29
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration on November 29 from 3-8 pm. Apalachicola lights up the day after Thanksgiving and the streets will be lined with luminaries as merchants stay open late to welcome the season and early holiday shoppers. Santa arrives on a shrimp boat at 4 pm at Riverfront Park on Water Street the Chamber will hand out hotdogs for all the children who come to visit Santa. Details here.
Holiday Fresh Market December 7 in Apalach
The following weekend, on December 7, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle-free environment in an outdoor setting. The fun annual event runs from 10am till 4pm and features hand-crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand-knitted goods. Details.
CGJ Exhibit Honors Native American Servicemen Nov. 5-30
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will feature a special exhibit honoring Native American Servicemen. This exhibit will open Tuesday, November 5 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, November 30, 2024. November is National Native American Heritage Month, and the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum salutes their service and sacrifice. During World War I and World War II, hundreds of American Indians joined the United States armed forces and used words from their traditional tribal languages as weapons. The United States military asked them to develop secret battle communications based on their languages—and America’s enemies never deciphered the coded messages they sent. “Code Talkers,” as they came to be known after World War II, are twentieth-century American Indian warriors and heroes who significantly aided the victories of the United States and its allies. Learn more here.
SGI Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11
The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group, and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Saturday, November 11, 2024, at 11 AM. Seating is limited, so please bring your own chairs. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony and the lighthouse will be open to everyone, with free climbs offered to all veterans. Details here.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climb November 15
The historic Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island and the Crooked River Lighthouses will each host full moon climbs on Friday November 15.
The November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, November 15. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse climb on Friday, November 15 from 6 - 8 pm.
No comments:
Post a Comment