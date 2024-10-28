Exhibit Expansion: Military Veteran Tribute Exhibit Nov 3-30 & Reception Nov 3

Military Veterans Tribute Reopening Reception
Sunday, November 3, 2:00 - 4:00 pm
You're Invited!
The Carrabelle History Museum is proud to announce the grand reopening of its expanded Military Veteran Tribute Exhibit in honor of Veterans Day. Join us as we pay tribute to local men who served in the armed forces from WWI to Vietnam, with the reveal of a new honoree.
Reopening Reception:
Date: Sunday, November 3
Time: 2:00 - 4:00 pm
Location: Carrabelle History Museum, 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL
Celebrate the stories of service and sacrifice, explore fascinating artifacts from the veterans' families and Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, and honor the legacy of our local heroes.
Admission is free, and all are welcome!
Expansion of Exhibit:
Military Veterans Tribute
Sunday, Nov 3 - Saturday, Nov 30
The Carrabelle History Museum is proud to announce the expansion of its Military Veteran Tribute Exhibit, in honor of Veterans Day, which pays tribute to several local men who served in the armed forces from WWI to Vietnam. This deeply meaningful exhibit has resonated deeply with the community and the families of these veterans and will soon include a new honoree. The identity of this local veteran will be revealed at a grand reopening reception.
The expanded exhibit will continue to honor several other military veterans with deep ties to Carrabelle, showcasing their stories of service and sacrifice. The exhibit celebration will run from Sunday, November 3, through Saturday, November 30, 2024. Visitors are welcome on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted.
The exhibit features a variety of fascinating artifacts generously shared by the families of these men and on loan from the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, offering a glimpse into their military service and lives. The Carrabelle History Museum warmly invites the public to visit and celebrate the legacy of these local heroes.
Located at 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL.. For more information, go to www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com, Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina, Duke Energy and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Special thanks to the City of Carrabelle.
*****************************
