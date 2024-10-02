Volunteers across Franklin County removed over two tons of trash and debris from local shorelines during the annual coastal cleanup event on September 21st.
This year’s event was dedicated to the legacy of Ada Long who passed away earlier this year.
Ada was the longtime volunteer coordinator, overseeing the many details of planning.
220 volunteers fanned out over 14 locations from Bald Point State Park to Seafood Landing Park in Apalachicola and collected trash from local beaches, islands, bay shores, and rivers.
Volunteer efforts ranged from 2 volunteers at Abercrombie Landing to 52 volunteers at Bald Point State Park.
Still, volunteers removed primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found a boat motor and 40 derelict crab traps.
They also found a shop vac, a bike frame, a tent, a ceramic skull, a Barbie doll, and a law enforcement badge (which was returned).
The Franklin County Coastal Cleanup is sponsored by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, the Ocean Conservancy, and the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling
