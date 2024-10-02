Florida’s minimum wage earners have gotten a pay increase.
On September 30th, Florida’s minimum wage increased by 1 dollar an hour to 13 dollars an hour for non-tipped employees and $9.98 for tipped employees.
The minimum wage increase will increase pay by about $2,100 annually, for full-time workers.
This is the fourth increase under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2020.
Under the constitutional amendment, the minimum wage will increase by one dollar per year until it is 15 dollars an hour in 2026.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour
