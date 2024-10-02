Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Eastpoint Water and Sewer customers on Daisy Street and Hickory Dip Rd only

There is some pretty major construction work ongoing on Hickory Dip Road and a water line there was broken on Wednesday.

 

And while the water pressure did not drop completely, the Water and sewer district issued the precautionary boil water notice out of an abundance of caution.

 

Water samples will be sent off on Thursday and it may take a day or two to get the results.

 

If you live on Hickory Dip Road or Daisy Street, you should boil and water used for drinking, brushing your teeth or cooking.

 

Bringing the water to a rolling boil for one minute is enough to insure it is safe.

 

Oyster Radio will announce when the boil water notice has been lifted.




