The Eastpoint Water and
Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Eastpoint Water
and Sewer customers on Daisy Street and Hickory Dip Rd only.
There is some pretty major construction
work ongoing on Hickory Dip Road and a water line there was broken on Wednesday.
And while the water pressure did not drop
completely, the Water and sewer district issued the precautionary boil water
notice out of an abundance of caution.
Water samples will be sent off on Thursday
and it may take a day or two to get the results.
If you live on Hickory Dip Road or Daisy Street,
you should boil and water used for drinking,
brushing your teeth or cooking.
Bringing the water
to a rolling boil for one minute is enough to insure it is safe.
Oyster Radio will announce when the boil
water notice has been lifted.
