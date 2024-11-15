Friday, November 15, 2024

A Weekend Full of Things To Do in Franklin County

A Weekend Full of Things To Do

November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse


November 15 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:00 p.m. to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.

The sun will set at 5:44 p.m. and the “Beaver” moon will rise at 5:29 p.m. on November 15th. The November full moon is called the “Beaver” moon or “Frost” moon because at this time of year beavers are preparing for winter, and it is the time to set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs before the swamps freeze over. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.

The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.


November Crooked River Lighthouse

﻿Full Moon Climb November 15th 6:00-8:00pm


The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Event on Friday, November 15, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Beaver Moon.

Visitors can enjoy an after-hours tour of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the exhibit of the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens constructed in 1894 in Paris, France. Guests can browse the unique nautical gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop. Visitors may also enjoy the glowing bonfire in the park (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.

For those brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and climb reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited availability. Climbers must be at least 44 inches tall and children under 12 (FREE) with ticketed adults. Advance tickets can be purchased online at or in the lighthouse gift shop.


Downtown Apalachicola Walkabout


Today is the third Friday Downtown Apalachicola Walkabout!!!

Stop by the participating shops and galleries to get ahead on your Holiday shopping while enjoying a snack and appetizer!

We want to give thanks this month to ECCC so make sure to make a donation if you feel inclined!

Friday 5PM-8PM


Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival


Saturday, November 16 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm


The Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA) will be flying riders during the Apalachicola Forgotten Coast Festival in Apalachicola, FL.


No ticket? No worries – we will have plenty of spaces available so come on out to 8 Airport Rd, Apalachicola, FL and take a ride.


Come out and experience Army Aviation history. Take a ride in an iconic UH-1H helicopter—an experience you won’t forget! Food, fun, and entertainment!

North Florida African American Corridor Presents:

﻿The Queen of Folk Art

Original Works from the Queen of Folk Art Missionary Mary Proctor. History, Culture & Arts Center 86 Water St. Apalachicola Florida Saturday Nov. 6th 6:00-8:00pm




