Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!


Join us November 16th and 17th

at Frank Pate Park for the JSL Pickleball Tournament!


Saturday, November 16th - Men's Doubles at 8am EST

Saturday, November 16th - Women's Doubles at 2pm EST

Sunday, November 17th - Mixed Doubles at 1pm EST


Come out and have some fun! All proceeds are going to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe to support the Women and Children of Gulf County. Enjoy the Hospitality Tent and Play the 50/50 Raffle!


Register at https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8616660

In his new book, Life's a Dance, Cliff Ellis opens up about his philosophies, challenges, and triumphs, offering readers a unique glimpse into the heart and mind of a true leader. Whether you're a sport enthusiast, a business professional, or someone passionate about personal development, the book provides timeless lessons in leadership that will resonate far beyond the basketball court.

The book just came out October 15 and is already a bestseller on Amazon.com among new releases in its category.


Cliff Ellis, former basketball coach at Auburn, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and South Alabama, retired last December as the 9th winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.


Ellis will appear at No Name Books & Gifts, at 325 Reid Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida, Friday, November 15, 11 am - 2 pm ET for a book signing.﻿


Tickets are still available at City Hall or by calling 850-229-8264 select option 1.

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

