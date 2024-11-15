The first ever Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday at the Apalachicola Regional Airport.
The event will honor veterans with numerous activities through the day.
Eglin Air Force Base’s 58th fighter squadron will send a pair of F-35 Lightning II jets to do a fly-by.
The Franklin County High School’s Cadet Core and the Gulf County National Junior ROTC program will present the colors.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the U.S. Air Force Reserve Recruiting, the Tyndall Air Force Base History Center, and the Haney Technical College Aviation Academy will all be taking part.
There will be display of military aircraft, a fly in by the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a county auction of government surplus vehicles and more.
Plus, there will be live music, a car show, a kid Funzone, food and vendors on-site.
And you can even take a ride on a historic Vietnam-era Huey helicopter for 75.00 per trip.
You can schedule you flight in advance by going to www.friendsofarmyaviation.org
The gates will open at 10 AM and the event will end at 4.
There is free admission and free parking.
