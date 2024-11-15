The Gulf of Mexico federal red snapper federal for-hire season will reopen on November 18th.
The season will continue through the end of the year.
The 2024 Gulf of Mexico red snapper federal for-hire season was originally scheduled for 88 days which ran from June 1st and ended on August 28th.
Based on updated landings data, NOAA Fisheries determined that the red snapper recreational federal for-hire annual catch target was not reached during the open season.
Therefore, NOAA Fisheries is reopening the season to provide Gulf of Mexico federally permitted for-hire fishermen opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.
The reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season, which is determined by state agencies.
