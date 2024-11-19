Album Release Party: Leaving October
Join us Saturday, November 23rd at Taproot Bar for an unforgettable night of heavy rock and alt vibes! Local metal/alt-rock band Leaving October is dropping their first album, and you’re invited to experience it LIVE!
Kick off the night at 7 PM with DJ Eroc, setting the stage with high-energy tracks to get the crowd pumped. Then, get ready for the main event, as Leaving October unleashes their signature hard-hitting sound and premieres their highly anticipated new album.
This is a rock night you won't want to miss!
This is a free event, and the band will be on site for a meet and greet before and after the show! Come support a local band looking to make a name for themselves in the music scene!
No comments:
Post a Comment