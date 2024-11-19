Franklin
County is moving forward on a beach renourishment project at Alligator Point.
In
2021, the county was awarded a $200,000 grant with the Florida Department of
Environmental Protection’s Beach Management Division for the design and
permitting phase of the Project.
This
month, the county approved a task order with the engineering firm MRD
Associates for the needed surveys, design, and true cost estimates based on material
quantities and issuance of the regulatory permits for the project.
A
few years ago, the cost was estimated to be around 10 million dollars.
The
county is under no obligation to actually do the project, but are required to
complete the planning work.
The
beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered on the old KOA,
which is now county owned property.
If
the county moves past the planning stages, it will require a lengthy permit
process – they have through the end of 2026 to apply for all of the necessary
grants.
Once
issued, the permit will be valid for a period of ten years.
