Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Franklin County is moving forward on a beach renourishment project at Alligator Point

Franklin County is moving forward on a beach renourishment project at Alligator Point.

 

In 2021, the county was awarded a $200,000 grant with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Beach Management Division for the design and permitting phase of the Project.

 

This month, the county approved a task order with the engineering firm MRD Associates for the needed surveys, design, and true cost estimates based on material quantities and issuance of the regulatory permits for the project.

 

A few years ago, the cost was estimated to be around 10 million dollars.

 

The county is under no obligation to actually do the project, but are required to complete the planning work.

 

The beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.

 

If the county moves past the planning stages, it will require a lengthy permit process – they have through the end of 2026 to apply for all of the necessary grants.

 

Once issued, the permit will be valid for a period of ten years.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment